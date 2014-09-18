FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo took 4 bln euros in cheap ECB funds
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 18, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo took 4 bln euros in cheap ECB funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo took 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in cheap four-year TLTRO funds the European Central Bank offered in a tender on Thursday to euro zone banks to help revive the block’s ailing economy.

In an emailed statement, Italy’s biggest retail bank said it could request a total of about 12.5 billion euros and it expected to ask for the remainder at the next tender on Dec. 11.

The ECB handed out 82.6 billion euros of its new loans to 255 banks on Thursday, far lower than the 400 billion euros on offer, but banks will get a second chance in December.

1 US dollar = 0.7765 euro Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.