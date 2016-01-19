FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Demand for loans rises across euro zone - survey
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2016 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Demand for loans rises across euro zone - survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Demand from companies for credit increased across the euro zone in the final three months of last year, according to a survey of lenders by the European Central Bank that reported the strongest such gains in countries including Italy and Spain.

Some 27 percent of banks, on balance, reported a rise across the euro zone, while this figure was 50 percent and 40 percent for Italy and Spain, respectively.

The survey of bank lenders also showed that 29 percent of euro zone banks, on balance, reported a rise in demand for home loans.

A net 97 percent of banks in the Netherlands reported a rise for home loans, while 63 percent of those asked in Italy had seen an increase. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.