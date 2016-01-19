UPDATE 1-Italians and Dutch demand ever more home loans

* Final three months of 2015 see rise in home loan demand

* Requests for loans modest in France and Germany

* Dutch demand sends Amsterdam prices rocketing (Adds detail, background)

By John O‘Donnell

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Home buyers in Italy and the Netherlands are demanding ever more credit to take advantage of record low borrowing costs as they bet that property prices will rise further, according to the European Central Bank.

The ECB’s survey of lenders on Tuesday showed that rock-bottom interest rates are fuelling once-slow lending, which is now rising among companies, home buyers and consumers across much of the 19-member currency bloc.

The data showed a particularly strong increase in home loans in Italy and the Netherlands towards the end of last year, while such demand in France and Germany remains relatively slack.

As the terms for getting a loan were loosened, a net 97 percent of banks in the Netherlands reported a rise in mortgage demand, while 63 percent of lenders in Italy had seen a similar increase.

That helped fuel a 17 percent jump in house prices in the Dutch capital Amsterdam in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Nationally, the number of home sales hit a new record of more than 40,000 in the same period, according to the Netherlands’ Association of Real Estate Agents.

Price rises in Italy were less dramatic, with the cost of houses edging up in the third quarter of 2015 for the first time in four years, according to national statistics institute ISTAT.

There was only a modest rise in demand for home loans in Germany, however, with just 7 percent of banks, on balance, having seen an increase, a little lower than in France.

Unlike Italian or Dutch lenders, German banks did not lower their hurdles for borrowers to get credit.