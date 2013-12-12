FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Liikanen says optimistic on banking union process
December 12, 2013

ECB's Liikanen says optimistic on banking union process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said he was optimistic that European policymakers would agree next week on a plan outlining how to tackle ailing banks and what to do when some fail.

“I am optimistic that the finance ministers and premiers will reach an agreement next week. It is also important that the mechanism would become effective earlier than 2018,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“This is a long process But my general picture is that it is proceeding positively. We will not get all that we asked for, but the essential targets are set to be realized.” (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)

