FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European watchdog should have final word -Liikanen
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

European watchdog should have final word -Liikanen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The new European banking watchdog should have the final word when it comes to regulatory problems and when national supervisors show favouritism to their local banks, European Central Bank policymaker Erkki Liikanen said on Wednesday.

Liikanen, the Bank of Finland governor, led an advisory group, set up by the European Commission, whose recommendations aim to shield taxpayers from having to fund further bank bailouts and to protect savers from any more banking collapses after more than five years of financial crisis.

“I think the ideal solution ... is that European supervisors could solve it (problems of national bias) in the sense that you guarantee that the rules are the same, but not only rules but also the practices,” said Liikanen.

He also said that banks could not rely on funding from the permanent euro zone rescue fund to solve their existing problems.

“Legacy issues must be solved before (the banking union comes into force),” Liikanen said. “The banking union is not a hospital.”

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.