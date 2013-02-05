FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Liikanen says need to give banks time to focus on lending
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2013 / 8:22 PM / in 5 years

ECB's Liikanen says need to give banks time to focus on lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - European banks need to concentrate on getting the economy back to growth by lending to firms and households even as they face challenges, European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday.

Liikanen also said that in the process banks should have appropriate time to adjust their operations to stricter regulations.

“There is very much at stake, and there are big challenges for banks,” Liikanen, who headed a working group on banking reforms, said in a speech at an event organised by the Institute for Global Financial Integrity (TIGFI).

“We need to give banks time to focus on ... their core tasks of lending to the European economy, corporations and households,” he added.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.