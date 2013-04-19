FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Liikanen believes Slovenia, Portugal will stick to reforms -report
April 19, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

ECB's Liikanen believes Slovenia, Portugal will stick to reforms -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 19 (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Erkki Liikanen was quoted on Friday as saying he was optimistic that Slovenia and Portugal would carry out necessary economic reforms.

“Slovenia’s banking sector is just about the size of the country’s GDP, I have no doubt they can fix the problem,” Liikanen said in an interview with economic magazine Talouselama.

Although Portugal’s constitutional court recently rejected austerity measures linked to its bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund, Liikanen said he believed the government wanted to continue with economic reforms.

