ECB's Liikanen says monetary policy will keep steady course

HELSINKI, June 10 (Reuters) - European Central Bank’s bond purchase programme is proceeding as planned and the monetary policy will keep a steady course, ECB’s governing council member Erkki Liikanen said on Wednesday.

“Full implementation of the ECB’s monetary policy measures will provide the necessary support for the euro area recovery and contribute to a sustained return of inflation rates towards the price stability target,” Liikanen, who is also the governor for Finland’s central bank, said at a press briefing.

“Monetary policy will maintain its steady course,” he added, echoing ECB president Mario Draghi who last week said the bank would look through the recent market volatility.

The Bank of Finland also updated its forecasts for the Finnish gross domestic product, expecting the sputtering economy to grow 0.2 percent this year, 1.2 percent in 2016 and 1.3 percent in 2017.

Liikanen urged the newly-appointed government to commit to bold plans to reform the economy and to restore cost-competitiveness.

“The Finnish economy is facing headwinds, with no strong growth recovery in view... It is now important to stay committed to ambitious objectives and proceed to implementation.” (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra)