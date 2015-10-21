FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-ECB's Liikanen criticises Nordea's restructuring plan
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 21, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-ECB's Liikanen criticises Nordea's restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to say in paragraph 4 .. banking union ..not.. bank union)

HELSINKI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - European Central Bank council member, Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen has criticised the plan by Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest lender, to change its Finnish subsidiary bank into a branch.

Nordea, which is based in Sweden, in July announced a plan to simplify its legal structure and change all its Nordic subsidiary banks into branches. Finland is the only Nordic country that is a member of the euro.

“Nordea Bank Finland is systemically a very important player in the Finnish capital markets. From the macroprudential supervision as well as the central bank point of view, changing Nordea Bank Finland into a branch is not desirable,” Liikanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

“Responsibility for supervision and crisis management of a systemically important bank would move outside of the banking union’s common mechanisms.”

Finland’s Financial Supervisory Authority has also criticised the plan. Nordea is Finland’s second-biggest lender, with a market share of about 30 percent. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.