Liikanen opposes ECB becoming authority for resolution mechanism

HELSINKI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not take on the responsibility to wind down non-viable banks as part of a closer integration of the European financial system, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Friday.

The ECB is set to take on the task of supervising euro zone banks from next year as a first step towards a so-called banking union. A common mechanism to resolve or restore ailing banks is still under discussion.

Liikanen, who is also the governor of Finland’s central bank, said the ECB should not be responsible for resolution as well as supervision.

“It should not always be the ECB,” he told Finnish members of parliament. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Patrick Graham)