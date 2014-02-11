ECB's Liikanen says emerging market turmoil may last some time

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday capital flight from emerging economies may continue for some time, though he added that the euro zone had been resilient to the turmoil.

“A new issue has been around emerging economies, and capital movements may continue for some time,” Liikanen told a House of Lords’ committee hearing in London via video link.

“And those countries who have external vulnerabilities may be affected and there are some downside risks,” he said. “As for the euro area, I would say that the euro area has been quite resilient to this turbulence.” (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Writing by Paul Carrel)