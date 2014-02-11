FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Liikanen says emerging market turmoil may last some time
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Liikanen says emerging market turmoil may last some time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday capital flight from emerging economies may continue for some time, though he added that the euro zone had been resilient to the turmoil.

“A new issue has been around emerging economies, and capital movements may continue for some time,” Liikanen told a House of Lords’ committee hearing in London via video link.

“And those countries who have external vulnerabilities may be affected and there are some downside risks,” he said. “As for the euro area, I would say that the euro area has been quite resilient to this turbulence.” (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Writing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.