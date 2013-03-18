German banks' use of ECB liquidity halves in Feb -Buba

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - German banks’ use of European Central Bank funding halved in February from the previous month after the ECB gave banks an early opportunity to pay back 3-year loans.

The German banks’ use of ECB funding had already fallen considerably in January, after the first payback offered by the ECB.

Bundesbank data released on Monday showed that German banks owed the central bank 25.8 billion euros at end-February, down from 49.5 billion a month earlier and 73.1 billion at the end of last year.

The drop in borrowing from the ECB suggests German banks took advantage of an opportunity to repay the 3-year loans, known as LTROs.

The ECB gave banks the ultra-long term loans in two installments roughly a year ago, with euro zone lenders taking more than a trillion euros in cheap cash. Banks now have the chance to pay those loans back on a weekly basis.

In the first of the twin loans, offered in December 2011, banks took 489 billion euros.