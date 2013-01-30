FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks take up only 3.7 bln euros in ECB 3-m tender
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 5 years

Banks take up only 3.7 bln euros in ECB 3-m tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Banks took 3.713 billion euros ($5 billion)in the European Central Bank’s monthly offer of 3-month funding, some 2.4 billion euros less than the maturing amount, in a sign that banks are not stocking up on fresh ECB cash after paying back some crisis funds early.

Banks on Wednesday return 137.2 billion euros of the 489 billion euros they borrowed roughly a year ago in the first of the ECB’s twin three-year loan offerings.

No substantial pick-up in the ECB’s funding operations this week shows that banks have not simply shifted to shorter maturities, but are beginning to wean themselves off central bank support, an indication that money markets are improving.

The amount of excess liquidity in the banking system dropped by around 140 billion euros as a result.

With less cash in the system, monetary conditions are effectively tightened, but analysts expect that the remaining large amounts of excess liquidity will temper a rise in market interest rates.

$1 = 0.7420 euros Reporting by Eva Kuehnen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.