CORRECTED-ECB to decide on future of limit-free tenders in June
#Corrections News
May 3, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-ECB to decide on future of limit-free tenders in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say ECB extended its full-allotment policy in October not December)

BARCELONA, Spain, May 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will decide in June whether it will continue to supply euro zone banks with all the liquidity they ask for in the central bank’s refinancing operations, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

“As far as the full-allotment LTRO, (it) will be June the time when we will make announcements about that,” Draghi told a news conference.

The ECB said in October it would give euro zone bank unlimited access to central bank funding at least until July 10 this year.

Before the crisis, the ECB allotted a certain amount in its refinancing operations for which banks had to put in bids. Since the crisis began, the ECB has extended the maturity of such operations to as long as 3 years and has lifted funding limits. (Writing by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Noah Barkin)

