ECB calls for bids in 98-day operation
#Financials
April 23, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

ECB calls for bids in 98-day operation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
made the following announcement regarding its latest liquidity
providing operation: 
 
 Longer Term Refinancing Op.-Announcement    Intended Volume:   
                
 Reference Number: 20130086                  Min Allotment:     
                
 Transaction Type: Reverse Transactions      Fixed rate:0.75 pct
                 
 Operation Type: Liquidity Providing         Min Bid Amount:
Defined by NCB      
 Procedure: Standard Tender                  Max Bid Limit:     
                
 Tender Date: 24/04/2013 11:15               Max Bids per Cpty:
1                
 Bidding Deadline: 24/04/2013 09:30                             
                
 Start Date: 25/04/2013                                         
                
 Maturity Date: 01/08/2013                                      
                
 Duration (days): 98                                            
                
 Auction Type: Fixed Spread Tender                              
                
 Allotment Method:                                              
                
 Reference Entity: Average MRO rate                             
                
                                                                
                
 For further information please refer to the press release of
06/12/2012 here
 and ECB page     
 Announcements on Operational aspects.                          
                
                                                                
               

 (Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
