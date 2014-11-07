FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB has stopped daily monitoring of banks' liquidity - source
November 7, 2014

ECB has stopped daily monitoring of banks' liquidity - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has stopped daily monitoring of euro zone banks under its supervision after its checks did not show liquidity problems and it will conduct weekly checks from now on, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

Several Italian banks said earlier on Friday that the ECB had been conducting daily liquidity checks since it took over single supervision of 130 euro zone banks on Nov. 4, confirming a report in Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

The paper said the daily checks were due the fact that “four or five” among the banks that failed Europe-wide bank stress tests had faced “more than a few” requests for deposit withdrawals.

“As no liquidity tensions emerged, the monitoring will now be on a weekly basis,” said the source, who asked not to be named. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones)

