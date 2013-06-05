Rising loan rates in Spain, Italy put pressure on ECB

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - Interest rates that small businesses in the euro zone’s south have to pay rose further in April, data from the European Central Bank showed on Wednesday, exposing one of the central bank’s main problems.

The data comes a day before the ECB is due to meet to discuss its monetary policy stance for the currency bloc and it is widely seen holding interest rates at 0.5 percent after a cut in May as the euro zone economy shows signs of stabilisation.

But the ECB’s record-low rates are barely reflected in the rates Spanish or Italian banks charge businesses for loans, a big handicap for countries which are striving to escape from lengthy recessions.

Spanish businesses had to pay an annual rate of 5.39 percent on loans up to 1 million euros in April - the highest rate since December 2008 - while German companies paid 3.00 percent, ECB data showed. The interest charged in Italy was at 4.39 percent.

The deviation has become a concern for the ECB, because it means that its monetary policy is not transmitted evenly across the euro zone’s 17 countries. This effects smaller companies in particular, which have little alternative to bank funding.

Overall, Spanish banks’ loans to local companies decreased by 13.9 percent in April from the same month a year earlier - the strongest contraction on record - and in Italy the drop was 3.8 percent, while German banks’ loans to domestic businesses rose by 0.8 percent, ECB data showed.

To address the issue, the ECB has set up a task force with the European Investment Bank and is looking at ways to revive the market for asset-backed securities, which could be an incentive for banks to increase lending to smaller companies. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Toby Chopra)