ECB's Draghi: banks should lend out 3-yr liquidity

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi urged banks on Sunday to help strengthen economic growth by lending the money they borrow from the ECB at very low rates to euro zone households and businesses.

Draghi said banks used much of the 489 billion euros ($658 billion) they borrowed at the ECB’s first offering of three-year loans in December to cover maturing debt. A second offering will be made on Feb. 29, and the ECB chief said he hoped that this time the banks would lend the funds on to customers.

“One expectation now is that having satisfied their funding needs for this year, at least the banks will be more inclined to use the money -- which was our prime expectation really -- to expand credit to the real economy,” he told a news conference after Group of 20 meetings.

“We have certain aspirations and ambitions that what we do actually helps the real economy, and we will see what happens.”

Draghi has said he expects banks to borrow a similar amount in the ECB’s second three-year offering, although some analysts expect it could reach 1 trillion euros. A Reuters poll estimates the take-up at 492 billion euros.

Loans to companies fell at their fastest pace on record in December when the euro zone’s debt crisis intensified, and the European Commission has predicted a euro zone recession.

Draghi said conditions in markets and the economy since have firmed.

“Now we can see tentative stabilization at low levels of activity but also with some signs, very first signs, of some improvement here and there,” he said.

“In some countries, there will be a moderate or mild recession but for the average of the euro area the situation seems to be stabilizing.”

ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said he expected significant participation from Italian banks in the loan offer, after the country’s banks snapped up nearly a quarter of the December funding.

The chief executive of Italy’s UBI Banca said there was no reason not to take part in the tender, at which banks are guaranteed to receive all the money they request.

“It’d make no sense to refuse cash which costs 1 percent for three years,” Victor Massiah was quoted as saying by Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper on Sunday.

The chairman of Spain’s BBVA said the bank planned to bid for some 11 billion euros at the offer. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by John Mair)