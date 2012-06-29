TABLE-Euro-zone private loans shrink in May

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Money supply growth accelerated but loans to the private sector decreased in May, the European Central Bank said on Friday. The ECB gave the following percentage changes in growth, seasonally adjusted: MAY APRIL Prior M3 annual growth rate 2.9 2.5 (2.5) M3 3-month moving avg 12-mo growth 2.8 2.7 (2.7) Annual total credit growth 1.5 1.4 (1.4) Annual credit growth private sector -0.2 0.0 (0.0) -- of which loans -0.1 0.2 (0.3) Breakdown of Loans, pct annual growth rate: Loans to households 0.3 0.5 (0.5) -- consumer credit -1.9 -2.4 (-2.4) -- for home purchases 0.7 1.0 (1.0) Loans to non-financial corporations 0.1 0.4 (0.5) Monthly loan flow to firms (bln eur) -10 7 (10) FORECAST: A Reuters poll showed 31 economists on average expected 12-month M3 growth of 2.3 percent, with forecasts ranging from 1.8 percent to 2.8 percent. For private loan growth, economists on average expected 0.1 percent growth, with a forecast range of -0.1 percent to 0.3 percent. For a copy of the report, please click here NOTES: The data are adjusted to exclude holdings of money market fund shares or units by residents outside the euro area and non-resident holdings of money market paper and debt securities with an initial maturity of up to two years. Previously reported data from the prior month are in brackets. The ECB has set a reference rate of 4.5 percent for the three-month moving average of annual money supply growth, above which the bank sees dangers to medium-term price stability. (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)