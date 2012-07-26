FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lending to euro zone private sector drops in June - ECB
July 26, 2012 / 8:14 AM / in 5 years

Lending to euro zone private sector drops in June - ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Loans to firms and households declined in June, fuelling expectations that the European Central Bank may have do more to stimulate the ailing euro zone economy when it meets next week to set the bloc’s interest rates.

Loans to the private sector fell 0.2 percent from the same month a year ago, in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters beforehand.

The flow of loans to non-financial firms fell 1 billion euros after it fell by 6 billion euros in May. The monthly flow of loans to households showed a drop of 2 billion euros compared with unchanged flows the previous month.

Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 3.2 percent in June, picking up from 3.1 percent in May and above the consensus of 2.9 percent from analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)

