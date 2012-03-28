Loans to euro zone firms dip despite ECB operation

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Banks reduced lending to euro zone businesses in February, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, suggesting they are not loaning out to firms the billions of euros in cheap ECB funds they tapped in recent months.

The monthly flow of loans to non-financial firms fell by 3 billion euros after rising by just 1 billion euros in January. The flow of loans to households was unchanged.

Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash in the economy - grew at an annual 2.8 percent in February, accelerating from 2.5 percent in January. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 2.4 percent.