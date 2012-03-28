FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loans to euro zone firms dip despite ECB operation
March 28, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 6 years

Loans to euro zone firms dip despite ECB operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - Banks reduced lending to euro zone businesses in February, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, suggesting they are not loaning out to firms the billions of euros in cheap ECB funds they tapped in recent months.

The monthly flow of loans to non-financial firms fell by 3 billion euros after rising by just 1 billion euros in January. The flow of loans to households was unchanged.

Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash in the economy - grew at an annual 2.8 percent in February, accelerating from 2.5 percent in January. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 2.4 percent.

Writing by Paul Carrel

