TABLE-Euro-zone private loans decline in June
July 26, 2012 / 8:24 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Euro-zone private loans decline in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Money supply growth
accelerated slightly but loans to the private sector decreased
in June, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday. 
    The ECB gave the following percentage changes in growth, 
seasonally adjusted:   
                                         JUNE   MAY       Prior 
 M3 annual growth rate                   3.2    3.1       (2.9) 
 M3 3-month moving avg 12-mo growth      3.0    2.9       (2.8) 
 Annual total credit growth              1.4    1.5       (1.5) 
 Annual credit growth private sector    -0.4   -0.2      (-0.2) 
  -- of which loans                     -0.2   -0.1      (-0.1) 
 Breakdown of Loans, pct annual growth rate:     
    
 Loans to households                     0.3    0.3       (0.3) 
  -- consumer credit                    -1.9   -1.9      (-1.9) 
  -- for home purchases                  0.8    0.8       (0.7) 
 Loans to non-financial corporations    -0.6    0.0       (0.1)
 Monthly loan flow to firms (bln eur)    -1      -6        (-9) 
     
    FORECAST: 
    A Reuters poll showed 34 economists on average expected 
12-month M3 growth of 2.9 percent, with forecasts ranging from 
2.5 percent to 3.2 percent. For private loan growth, economists 
on average expected a 0.2 percent contraction, with forecasts
ranging from -0.4 percent to 0.2 percent.  
    
    For a copy of the report, please click here 
   NOTES: The data are adjusted to exclude holdings of money 
market fund shares or units by residents outside the euro area 
and non-resident holdings of money market paper and debt 
securities with an initial maturity of up to two years.       
   Previously reported data from the prior month are in 
brackets.  
   The ECB has set a reference rate of 4.5 percent for the 
three-month moving average of annual money supply growth, above 
which the bank sees dangers to medium-term price stability.

 (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)

