Economic worsening "still manageable" -ECB's Makuch
November 9, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Economic worsening "still manageable" -ECB's Makuch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy is slowing down, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Friday, adding that the ECB is ready to cut or raise interest rates if such a move was needed.

“It is no secret that the economic situation (in the euro zone) is worsening, but it is manageable. The economic outlook is rather worsening than improving,” Makuch told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

“In case it will be necessary the European Central Bank will adjust interest rates in the needed direction,” he added.

The ECB kept interest rates on hold at a record low of 0.75 percent, but many analysts expecting another cut in the coming months. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Sakari Suoninen)

