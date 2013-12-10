FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Makuch sees no deflation pressure, ECB has tools ready if needed
December 10, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Makuch sees no deflation pressure, ECB has tools ready if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The euro zone is not facing any strong deflationary pressures and the European Central Bank does not see deflation ahead, ECB governing board member Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday.

“At the moment we are not seeing any strong deflationary pressure, we do not think we should be moving into deflationary territory in the coming period,” Makuch told a Slovak National Bank news conference.

“The ECB has a sufficient pool of instruments which it will use if it needs to. It is unnecessary to talk about individual tools and speculate about the probability they will be used.” (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

