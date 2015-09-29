ECB's Makuch says asset programme flexible enough

BRATISLAVA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s asset-purchase programme is flexible enough and can be modified if needed but it would be speculative to predict that today, ECB Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said on Tuesday.

“The ECB... has declared that the asset-purchase programme is flexible enough and it is possible to modify its extent, make-up and duration,” Makuch told reporters.

“What will be needed, and whether at all it will need to be modified are speculative (questions) today. I will not comment on that.”

Makuch, the governor of the National Bank of Slovakia, said the central bank saw limitations for asset buying on the thin Slovak market but that it was able to buy foreign securities as well to meet its part of the programme. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka)