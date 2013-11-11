FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malta joins Italy in welcoming ECB rate cut
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Malta joins Italy in welcoming ECB rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALLETTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Monday welcomed last week’s decision by the European Central Bank to cut its main interest rate, joining Italy in saying the move signalled a willingness to support growth in the euro zone.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, who last week described the rate cut as “great news”, Muscat said the whole of the European Union needed a greater emphasis on promoting growth.

“We think there are positive signals also with the last decision by the ECB on interest rates that provide a signal of where the ECB wants to go, but now there have to be equally strong political signals,” he said at a press conference in the Maltese capital.

“The era of austerity must end with the mandate of this Commission,” he said, referring to the end of the current European Commission’s term next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.