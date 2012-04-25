European banks still in fragile state - Mersch

LUXEMBOURG, April 25 (Reuters) - European banks are still suffering from tight credit and markets have not picked up enough to cover their funding requirements, European Central Bank Governing Council member Yves Mersch said in comments released on Wednesday.

Mersch, writing in the central bank of Luxembourg’s stability report, said the ECB had staved off serious problems for the banking system and the real economy by pumping more than a trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) into the banking system.

“Although significant improvements are visible in the European financial environment since the end of 2011, the situation of European banks continues to raise many questions from market participants,” Mersch wrote.

“The profitability of credit establishments is at historically low levels, with risk profiles being reduced and provisions taken for asset losses as large as those seen in 2009,” he continued.

Europe’s banks have been hard hit over the past five years, first by the global credit crisis and then by writedowns on the value of their euro sovereign debt holdings, purchased to provide security but issued by governments that have since run into trouble.

Mersch said it was still hard for banks to refinance and the slight pick-up in the market for securitised paper was not enough to cover future requirements.

“Moreover these green shoots in the market for securitised paper have principally been seen in the triple-A rated countries,” he wrote.

The financial sector faced difficulties in securing financing on interbank markets and via unsecured bonds, unsettling efforts to deleverage, which risked reducing banks’ willingness to supply credit to other sectors of the economy, Mersch said.

This had almost thrust the European economy into a deep recession, Mersch wrote. “Without the exceptional new measures taken by the ECB Governing Council, the financing constraints and the intensification of disorderly deleveraging would have been much worse for the banking sector and, in the end, the real economy.”

Mersch said it was difficult to assess the impact of the ECB’s long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) on credit availability. However, there was evidence to show that the first such operation had given banks the opportunity to repair their balance sheets and avoid fire sales of assets. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)