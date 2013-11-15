Excessive FX volatility not in anyone's interest-ECB's Mersch

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - It is not ideal to have sharp moves in the currency, an ECB official said on Friday, when asked if it were preferable to see a reduction in the strength of the euro.

There have been some concerns among market participants that a strong euro could further stifle an already tentative recovery in the euro zone.

“When it comes to the exchange rate... excessive volatility is not in the interest of anyone,” ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said, during an event in London, adding he stuck to the generic comments in the Group of 7 developed nations statement.

