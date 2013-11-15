FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Excessive FX volatility not in anyone's interest-ECB's Mersch
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 15, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Excessive FX volatility not in anyone's interest-ECB's Mersch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - It is not ideal to have sharp moves in the currency, an ECB official said on Friday, when asked if it were preferable to see a reduction in the strength of the euro.

There have been some concerns among market participants that a strong euro could further stifle an already tentative recovery in the euro zone.

“When it comes to the exchange rate... excessive volatility is not in the interest of anyone,” ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said, during an event in London, adding he stuck to the generic comments in the Group of 7 developed nations statement.

For related stories on ECB’s Mersch please see, and (Reporting by Marc Jones and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.