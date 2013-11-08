FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Mersch tells Greece another debt relief only last resort
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Mersch tells Greece another debt relief only last resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch urged Greece on Friday to push on with reforms to bring the country back to growth without relying on more debt relief.

Greece’s debt problems marked the beginning of the euro zone’s debt crisis in 2010. The country had to be rescued by international lenders in exchange for tough reforms. Mersch said Greece needed to stick to them.

“If the authorities fail to address the remaining challenges, they will put at risk what has already been achieved,” Mersch said in the text of a speech to be delivered at a conference in Athens.

“Debt restructuring or larger haircuts on government bonds may seem politically attractive. But such practices can only be a last resort. They are by no means a sustainable option to ease a government’s financial obligations,” Mersch said.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.