ECB's Mersch tells Greece another debt relief only last resort

ATHENS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch urged Greece on Friday to push on with reforms to bring the country back to growth without relying on more debt relief.

Greece’s debt problems marked the beginning of the euro zone’s debt crisis in 2010. The country had to be rescued by international lenders in exchange for tough reforms. Mersch said Greece needed to stick to them.

“If the authorities fail to address the remaining challenges, they will put at risk what has already been achieved,” Mersch said in the text of a speech to be delivered at a conference in Athens.

“Debt restructuring or larger haircuts on government bonds may seem politically attractive. But such practices can only be a last resort. They are by no means a sustainable option to ease a government’s financial obligations,” Mersch said.