ECB's Mersch - resolution proposal in line with treaty -paper
#Financials
June 21, 2013 / 10:52 AM / in 4 years

ECB's Mersch - resolution proposal in line with treaty -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch was quoted on Friday as saying he expects the proposal by the European Commission for a bank resolution directive to be in line with EU treaty.

A supranational resolution mechanism is part of a planned banking union which aims to make the financial system more resistant to crises and includes a common banking supervisor at the ECB and potentially a joint deposit guarantee scheme.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said that a central resolution authority should only be implemented in the long-term and that this would only be possible after changing EU treaties.

“The expected proposals by the Commission are from my point of view legally viable. A treaty change would then not be necessary. Whether they are politically viable will only show in the next weeks and months,” Mersch told Luxemburg newspaper Land in an interview.

He also said that the joint deposit guarantee scheme would be less pressing once the supervisory and resolution mechanism were in place, because the risk that national deposit guarantee mechanisms would be triggered would be lower. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)

