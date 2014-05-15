FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB looking at negative deposit rate and other tools -Mersch
May 15, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

ECB looking at negative deposit rate and other tools -Mersch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRAKOW, Poland, May 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s toolbox ahead of its June policy meeting includes a negative rate on bank deposits, but also other measures, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.

The ECB’s deposit rate is at zero at the moment and cutting it lower would mean effectively charging banks to park their money at the ECB overnight, which might be an incentive for them to lend the money out instead.

“It’s certainly on the shelf if the Governing Council decides,” Mersch said in a question and answer session after giving a speech at a conference in Krakow. “It is a tool that is available. The question is what the ultimate efficiency is (of) venturing into this territory.”

“We are also looking at other instruments,” Mersch said. “At the end, the Governing Council will make its assessment. The first need that we need to address is of credit allocation.” (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska in Krakow, writing by Eva Taylor)

