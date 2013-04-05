ECB's Mersch warns of possible bank supervisor delay

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - There is a danger that a planned European banking supervisor will not be operational early next year as scheduled, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Friday.

The Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), which marks the first pillar of the banking union that aims at closer financial integration in Europe, will be set up under the roof of the ECB and is due to start in March next year.

Mersch, who started at the Executive Board in December after a protracted nomination battle with the European Parliament, also took a swipe at that institution, saying that it should not be given veto rights regarding the leadership of the banking supervisor as this could endanger the supervisor’s independence.

Referring to a renegotiation of a preliminary agreement made by EU bodies last month, the Luxembourger said this could hold up the start of operations.

“A delay in the final adoption of the SSM Regulation cannot be excluded,” Mersch said in the text of a speech to given at an Europolis conference in Berlin.

“This would constitute a risk to the timely start of the SSM’s operations in mid-2014 and generate legal uncertainty. A policy of procrastination, however, would send the wrong signals.”

Mersch, whose nomination to the ECB board was opposed by the European Parliament, which wanted to see women seriously considered for the all-male body, also said that the planned right of the European Parliament to veto nominations or dismiss top supervisors could endanger the ECB’s independence.