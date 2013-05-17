ECB's Mersch says deposit rate cut an option

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank keeps the option of a deposit rate cut on the table, but it is not certain to use it, ECB policymaker Yves Mersch said on Friday.

“We have this possibility, but whether we are going to use it is a different pair of shoes,” Mersch told a financial seminar in London. Asked by Reuters after the event if the bank could cut its main interest rate again, he said: “We have all options available.”

However, Mersch also said inflation would probably go up “in the summer” and that inflation expectations were consistent with the ECB’s medium-term mandate. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Christina Fincher)