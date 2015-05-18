FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Mersch says success of QE depends on its full rollout
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Mersch says success of QE depends on its full rollout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 18 (Reuters) - The success of the European Central Bank’s scheme to buy assets including government bonds depends on its full implementation, a member of its Executive Board said on Monday.

“For the moment, all the success of our programme is predicated on the full implementation,” Yves Mersch told an audience in Stockholm.

The European Central Bank plans to spend 60 billion euros ($68 billion) a month buying chiefly government bonds until September 2016 or until low price inflation moves closer to its 2 percent target.

$1 = 0.8778 euros Reporting By Simon Johnson; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.