ECB's Mersch says success of QE depends on its full rollout

STOCKHOLM, May 18 (Reuters) - The success of the European Central Bank’s scheme to buy assets including government bonds depends on its full implementation, a member of its Executive Board said on Monday.

“For the moment, all the success of our programme is predicated on the full implementation,” Yves Mersch told an audience in Stockholm.

The European Central Bank plans to spend 60 billion euros ($68 billion) a month buying chiefly government bonds until September 2016 or until low price inflation moves closer to its 2 percent target.