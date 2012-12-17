FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Mersch says does not see logic of rate cut debate
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

ECB's Mersch says does not see logic of rate cut debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch told a newspaper he did not see the logic of a debate about a further rate cut from the current record low because unconventional tools were working better than conventional monetary policy.

“At the moment we are doing monetary policy above all with unconventional measures because these are working better,” the ECB executive board member told German paper the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. “This is why I do not really understand the discussion about a rate cut.”

The ECB kept interest rates on hold earlier this month, but Governing Council members held “a wide discussion” about cutting interest rates from their current record low of 0.75 percent. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.