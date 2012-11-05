Spain opposes appointment of Yves Mersch to ECB

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spain has blocked the appointment of Yves Mersch to the European Central Bank’s top board, EU officials said on Monday, further delaying the process of filling a critical post.

Officials from the European Parliament and the European Council, which represents member states, said Spain had opposed an attempt to secure Mersch’s appointment via a “written procedure” -- a fast-track approval process.

Spain confirmed it had blocked the written procedure, meaning the process of deciding on Mersch will be delayed.

The move is a victory for the European Parliament which opposes Mersch on gender grounds, saying that not enough effort has been made to find a viable woman candidate. Spain has reason to oppose Mersch as it wanted a Spaniard for the post.

The decision means EU leaders will have to discuss the issue at their next summit on Nov. 22-23. Otherwise, they will have to return to it at a summit in December.

The seat on the ECB’s six-member executive board has been vacant since the end of May. (Reporting By Claire Davenport)