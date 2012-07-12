COMMENT: ECB depos drop to 325bn, welcome to ZIRP

LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - Deposits parked at the ECB’s overnight facility dropped to EUR325bn on Wednesday from the 808.5bn held on Tuesday. Accounting for the fact that deposits tend to fall into a new maintenance period by around 100bn the data still shows a considerable fall in deposits parked by banks at the ECB.

The zero deposit rate announced by the ECB last week did not come into effect until Wednesday. There was a EUR466bn increase in current account holding at the ECB so in effect there was a movement of funds from the deposit facility to current accounts.

ECB’s Bonnici has described the fall in overnight deposits as encouraging and expects the zero deposit rate to lead to greater lending by banks.

We have already seen a considerable flattening of spreads at the front-end since markets started to price in a deposit rate cut. See “ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) continues to drive demand to front end”

On top of a search for yield at the short-end by banks we also have a flow from money market funds that are also scrambling to get away from negative rates with some announcing that they are closed to new business following the ECB cut last week. The shift from ECB deposits into current account holdings by banks suggests that money market funds are having a more significnat impact at the front end of the yield curve.

We saw on Wednesday the 2-year yield on Holland fall to negative, joining Germany with negative yields. Already we have seen today the 2-year yield for Finland go negative as well and we are likely to see the same pressure to go negative for Austria, Belgium and France.

Instead of helping to spur banks to use their excess funds the zero rates paid by the ECB on overnight deposits is simply leading to flows into safer paper at the short-end and thus is having little beneficial impact. But these are early days. (Reporting By Divyang Shah; editing by Alex Chambers)