Euro zone money markets slumped in Q2 - ECB

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Conditions worsened in euro zone money markets in the second quarter of 2012, with bank-to-bank lending and borrowing falling and liquidity conditions deteriorating, an annual European Central Bank survey published on Friday showed.

The survey, carried out between April and June, showed total turnover in the market traditionally used by banks as their main source of funding fell 14 percent, compared with an 15 percent rise in last year’s survey.

“Liquidity conditions were perceived as being worse than in 2011,” the survey said.

The data confirm the view that European banks, who have written off billions of euros in losses and raised billions more in new capital, remain reluctunt to lend to one another due to fears that more punishing losses await.

In response, the ECB has extended its promise to lend banks as much cash as they want in maturities up to three months until at least early next year to support banks which remain locked out of open markets. It also lent banks money for 3 years in December and March.

The survey showed that the largest market segment, secured lending from one bank to another, saw overnight activity fall by 26 percent. The overnight index swap market, another key area where volatility has been rife, saw turnover fall by half.

In the less-significant segment, unsecured lending, turnover fell to its lowest level on record. “Efficiency in the unsecured market was deemed to have worsened markedly,” the survey said.

The survey included 105 banks from across the 17-country euro zone.

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins)