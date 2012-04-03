TABLE-Euro zone loan rates fall after ECB cash in Feb

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone household mortgage rates and rates on corporate loans fell in February, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday, following the ECB’s massive injection of cheap cash into the euro zone banking system.

The ECB cut interest rates to a record low of 1 percent at the end of last year and flooded the banking system with 1 trillion euros ($1.33 trillion) in 3-year loans in December and at the end of February which helped to avert a credit crunch.

Rate on mortgages fixed for over 10 years, which account for a third of new mortgage borrowing, fell to 3.95 percent from 4.03 percent in January. The average interest rate on new floating rate mortgages - the second most popular type of home loan - also fell.

Business overdrafts, the main source of new corporate borrowing, fell to 4.59 percent from 4.64 percent a month earlier.

Following is a summary of the ECB data on interest rates offered on new deposits, overdrafts, loans and mortgages across the 17 countries which use the euro as their national currency.

FEB 12 JAN 12 FEB 11

(annual percent rate) HOUSEHOLDS Overnight deposits 0.52 0.53 0.44 Bank overdrafts 8.41 8.46 8.09 Mortgages, <1 year fix 3.44 3.50 2.95 Mortgages, 1-5 year fix 3.64 3.71 3.83 Mortgages, 5-10 year fix 3.70 3.75 4.06 Mortgages, >10 year fix 3.95 4.03 3.92

NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS Overnight deposits 0.60 0.61 0.52 Bank overdrafts 4.59 4.64 4.12 Loans, <1 mln euros, <1 year fix 4.28 4.38 3.60 Loans, >1 mln euros, <1 year fix 2.65 2.80 2.62

For the full report, see: here ($1 = 0.7518 euros) (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)