FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nowotny says ECB ready to give Cypriot banks liquidity
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

Nowotny says ECB ready to give Cypriot banks liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will provide liquidity to banks in Cyprus when they reopen, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“No decisions have been taken so far because we don’t know the final results of the discussions in Cyprus, but given the present legal background, the ECB will be prepared to fulfil this task of a lender of last resort,” Nowotny told news agency Dow Jones in an interview.

Nowotny also said that there was “still an open perspective” on including bondholders of Cypriot banks in the financial rescue of the debt-ridden island, but added “the legal and technical problems are much higher” than in taxing depositors according to current plans. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.