FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny sees no need for rate cuts for now
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

ECB's Nowotny sees no need for rate cuts for now

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - There is no reason for the European Central Bank to cut its interest rates in the near term, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Nowotny also told newsagency Dow Jones in an interview that he saw no country being a specific candidate for the central bank’s new bond-buying programme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).

Asked about interest rate cuts from the already record-low level of 0.75 percent, Nowotny said: “From my personal point of view for the foreseeable future, for the situation as it is now, I do not see this perspective.”

“I personally am not sure in this specific situation ... that a lower interest rate would have much of an effect,” the head of the Austrian central bank added.

Nowotny also said that the ECB was looking at ways to ensure loan availability to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), but added there were no clear-cut solutions.

One plan was to package SME loans, he said, but rejected suggestion that the central bank could buy them directly, saying instead that the ECB would work through the banking system. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.