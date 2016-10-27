FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
ECB's Nowotny says Dec meet will decide on QE, what assets to buy if prolonged
October 27, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 10 months ago

ECB's Nowotny says Dec meet will decide on QE, what assets to buy if prolonged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The ECB will decide in December on the mechanism of prolonging its quantitative easing asset purchase programme, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

"There will be two decisions. It's not as dramatic as they sound. One of course is to prolong, to what extent, for what duration," Nowotny, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, said during a speech in Cyprus.

The second, he said, was what assets to purchase. "... Do we have enough assets to buy, and this is a point of discussion that we are just now underway," Nowotny said.

"ECB monetary policy has been successful but it has limits. It must be aided by fiscal policy and structural policy." (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
