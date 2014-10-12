FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nowotny says euro very likely to keep weakening -WSJ
October 12, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Nowotny says euro very likely to keep weakening -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The euro is very likely to keep weakening against other major currencies, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted on Sunday as saying.

Nowotny said this was due to the difference in the ECB’s monetary policy compared to the United States and United Kingdom, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

“Due to the different tendencies in interest rate policies there is a great likelihood that this leads to a further depreciation of the euro,” he was quoted as saying in an interview on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings. (Reporting by Krista Hughes in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

