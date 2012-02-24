UPDATE 1-No need to add to ECB 3-yr ops at moment-Nowotny

(Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to see the impact of its double-dose of ultra-cheap three-year funding before taking any further policy steps and there is no need for action now, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

He said no one really knew how much banks would borrow in the second tender of three-year funds next week after the first offer at the end of December drew nearly 500 billion euros in demand from banks.

The tenders have been credited with playing a major role in the recent stabilisation of the euro zone’s debt crisis.

“I think the general feeling in the ECB Council is that we have set very clear measures and now (should) wait and see what impact these measures have. I personally see no further need to act at the moment,” Nowotny told business journalists.

He cautioned that the cash injection had tended to lengthen the maturity of liquidity provided by the ECB rather than boost overall volumes, comments that back hopes expressed privately by ECB officials that the take-up next week will be substantial enough to significantly boost cash in the system. (for analysis click )

A Reuters poll this week showed money market experts expect banks to take around 470 billion euros next week although estimate continue to be widely spread. (for story click )

GREEN SHOOTS

Nowotny, the head of the Austrian National Bank, also said the local central bank’s export indicator showed the Austrian economy had experienced “green shoots” of growth at the turn of the year.

Asked if this was the case elsewhere as well, Nowotny said: “It is so that we see such green shoots in Europe”, although he added that talks with companies showed those that rely on markets within Europe were far less optimistic than those that did major business in robust markets outside the continent.

He said “significant challenges” still lay ahead this year as euro zone states refinance maturing debt amid tentative hopes the sovereign debt crisis may be easing.

“I think we have all learned to be careful with the assumption that the worst is over”, Nowotny said.

He called a second 130 billion euro bailout programme for Greece agreed this week a good one that should have a positive impact.

“But I have to point out there is still a series of conditions that have to be fulfilled for it to be really effective,” he said, saying Greece still needed a mighty effort to see the programme through.

He also said austerity alone would not get debt-strapped Greece out of its economic misery, and commented favourably on suggestions the country could get a kind of Marshall Plan to promote growth.

“I think this second, complementary programme is important and should be pursued further,” he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Writing by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)