REFILE-ECB's Nowotny says never say never on QE, but not now - CNBC
October 31, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-ECB's Nowotny says never say never on QE, but not now - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to clear garble in first paragraph)

VIENNA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should “never say never” to full-on quantitative easing (QE) but such a programme is not in sight at the moment and the ECB should not be jolted into action every month, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said.

“I think we all have learned in life that we never should say never. But I do not see some perspective at this time for this,” Nowotny, who is also the governor of Austria’s central bank, said in English when asked in a CNBC interview about “full-on” QE.

The interview was posted on CNBC’s website on Friday. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Alison Williams)

