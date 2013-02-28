FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nowotny plays down concerns over Italy
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
February 28, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

ECB's Nowotny plays down concerns over Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy has clearly improved over the past year but there is still work to be done to haul its southern economies out of trouble, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

He admitted to nervousness around over an inconclusive election in Italy this week but said it should not be overdone.

“Of course everyone’s a bit nervous. (...) One should keep things in perspective. I do not think there will be fundamental change in the politics in Italy because there are just economic necessities that you have to follow,” he said.

“There was a bond auction yesterday that went quite well. One shouldn’t overdo it.”

