No prospect for higher rates amid stagnation- ECB's Nowotny
November 22, 2013 / 9:33 AM / 4 years ago

No prospect for higher rates amid stagnation- ECB's Nowotny

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - There is no prospect for higher interest rates in the foreseeable future if the euro zone is entering a period of long-term stagnation, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

Speaking at a conference in Paris, Nowotny said that interest rates at current historic lows “cannot be seen as a long-term equilibrium.”

But he added: “What if we ... are approaching a period of long-term stagnation? In this case of course there could not be any idea of having higher interest rates in the foreseeable future.”

Nowotny, who heads the Austrian central bank, also said that he was not that optimistic about reaching a deal on the EU banking union’s second pillar, a single resolution mechanism, by the end of the year.

He added that there were also other problems that needed to be solved for the banking union, including not having one type of stress test carried out by the ECB and a different one by the European Banking Authority (EBA). (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
