ECB's Nowotny says sees no deflation risk
#Deflation
November 22, 2013 / 10:23 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Nowotny says sees no deflation risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The euro zone is not in deflation and is there is no prospect of that happening, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

“What we see is that inflation perspectives are well anchored, so we have low inflation but we do not have deflation. I do not see a perspective of deflation,” he told reporters in the margins of a conference in Paris.

Asked if there was a risk of generalised deflation he said that would be discussed at the next ECB meeting in December, where board members will look at new macroeconomic forecasts. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Paul Taylor)

