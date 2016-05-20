FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nowotny welcomes Austrian banks SEE exposure policy
May 20, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

ECB's Nowotny welcomes Austrian banks SEE exposure policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, May 20 (Reuters) - Austrian central bank governor Ewald Nowotny said on Friday he welcomed Austrian banks’ commitment to retaining a presence in southeastern Europe.

“Austria is very strong in this region,” Nowotny, who is a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, told a conference in Bucharest.

“We welcome a policy of Austrian banks to stay on board. Austrian banks will stay on board but there has to be ... differentiation. Some countries will be lower priority.” (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)

