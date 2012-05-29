Not up to ECB to rescue banks - Nowotny

BELGRADE, May 29 (Reuters) - It is up to national governments, not the European Central Bank, to rescue any banks that get into trouble, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters about problems in the Spanish banking sector, Nowotny said it was unfortunate that troubles had arisen in a number of countries.

“This does not inflict in any way the work of the ECB, but we have to be aware that rescuing banks is the responsibility of national governments,” he said. “The role of the ECB is in the field of liquidity and not solvency.”

He said the prime objective was keeping Greece in the euro zone but this was a matter for the Greek people and government.

He added that there was no discussion for the time being within the ECB about restarting its purchases of government debt or providing more long-term loans.